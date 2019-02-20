ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ice cream parlor workers don't make much money to begin with, but now some are also out their tip money thanks to a couple of thievs.
Tuesday night at Ices Plain and Fancy on 39th street in the Shaw neighborhood of south St. Louis, a suspect walked up and snatched the tip jar while another waited at the door.
Owner Darla Crask said she can't understand why they would target an ice cream store.
"It couldn't have been more than 10 dollars. It was a Tuesday in February and we sell ice cream. It's like the world's dumbest criminal sort of thing, you know?" Crask said.
The two suspects ran out to a waiting car.
Anyone with information can call St. Louis police.
