(KMOV.com) - A father says he will never be the same after his 8-year-old daughter was fatally shot near Soldan High School in North City Friday night.
Jurnee Thompson was among four victims shot in a parking lot near the school, which was hosting a football jamboree. Witnesses say a fight broke out that involved around 30 people before shots were fired.
Mister Thompson, who did not want to provide his first name, says he dropped Jurnee off with his teenage nephew so she could attend the jamboree at Soldan. He says it was an award for good behavior.
“By the time I got back home, I’m getting a phone call from my 7-year-old daughter saying her 8-year-old sister has been shot,” said Thompson.
Thompson says he is single father and has two other daughters, ages 7 and 11.
“One of my biggest fears was not waking up to seeing one of them, and yesterday, I was faced with that fear, so all I can do is be strong for my other two girls,” he said.
Thompson says Jurnee was an old soul who had a deep love for her family. She was a third grader at Herzog Elementary.
“Kinda like an elderly woman trapped in a kid’s body. Very helpful and she just wanted her family to know she loved them,” he said.
Thompson says he hopes her death inspires change.
“I hope people learn from this. For me, the loss of my daughter, I love her dearly, I hope it just wakes people up to stop killing each other,” he said.
