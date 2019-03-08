ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Stacie White said as the big sister, she wished she could have done more to protect her younger sister, Renee Withers.
“It’s like losing one of your own children,” White said.
St. Louis County police say Withers has been missing since last November.
Police said the 39-year-old was last seen on November 7 walking away from a family home on Duke Drive in North County.
From there, she ended up at a bank in downtown St. Louis near Tucker and Olive.
The Withers family said she didn't use drugs and didn’t have any known enemies.
They did say she suffered from bi-polar and schizophrenia, but it was managed and she’s never disappeared.
St. Louis County police say if you have any information on her whereabouts to contact them at 636-529-8210 or dial 911.
