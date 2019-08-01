EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The usual story about a missing high school class ring is one of a joyful reunion; an owner and their jewelry finding one another after years of separation, often by sheer luck or the act of a good Samaritan.
But Matthew Gabalis has a different problem.
No matter how hard he tries, he can’t get rid of his ring.
“I got a class ring because of fomo (fear of missing out), fear of missing out, and I made a mistake on the order form. It says 'low rider' on the side, which I'm not into,” he said. “I didn't have a car in high school. I drove a van.”
So Gabalis, who graduated from Edwardsville High School in 2005, had a ring he didn’t want and he needed a way to get rid of it.
“I instantly regretted it and it was super embarrassing so I purposely lost it. When I was 18, I threw it down an air grate in my parents' house.”
That was that. A regret relieved by tossing the ring in a dark place where no one would ever find it.
Until a couple years ago when Gabalis’ brother discovered it at his parents’ home and brought it back to him, crowing, “Look what’s back.”
So once again burdened with the ring, Gabalis looked for a way to lose it more… permanently.
Opportunity presented itself when he and a group of friends got together for a trip to Mexico in January.
Standing on the beach, Gabalis got an idea.
Surely the ocean, which swallows up entire ships, could handle the disappearance of one little class ring.
So he reached back and chucked it into the water.
“I just thought it was silly. Just a fun thing to do while we were there,” said Gabalis’ friend Matthew Buck.
The trip concluded and Gabalis went back to his life, forgetting about the pesky jewelry.
Until this week.
Gabalis was contacted by people on social media with unbelievable news. A man with a metal detector had found a class ring on a Mexico beach, they said. It had “low rider” engraved on the side.
“It's incredibly scary and funny and cool,” Gabalis said.
He still didn’t want the ring, but he paid for the postage to have it shipped home to him. It’d be cheating if he didn’t get rid of the ring himself.
Gabalis was flying to Denver Thursday to meet the same friends he was with on that beach in January.
The flight will give him time to come up with his next strategy.
“I'm undecided. It's going to go either into a volcano, somewhere into a valley,” he said. Then, after a pause, “Or maybe space. I'm not sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.