EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Endangered Wolf Center is dealing with the aftermath of Friday's strong storms and intense rain.
All the animals at the center are safe but for the second time in a week, the center is dealing with serious damage and rebuilding is going to take a while.
Center Director Regina Mossotti said it has been an emotional week for her and the rest of the staff.
"We've never seen anything like this," Mossotti said. "When we moved to this property in 1971, this is something we never dreamed we'd have to deal with."
Friday's rain caused the debris to block drains and acted as a dam, creating dangerous flooding in the animal enclosures.
"There are two species of wolves that we work with that probably wouldn't be here without the Endangered Wolf Center," Mossotti said. "And to have this happen where we have tens of thousands of dollars in damage ... it's heartbreaking."
Employees and volunteers gathered early Saturday morning to clear drains and remove the debris. All of them worked tirelessly to make sure the animals remain safe.
"You get attached and you worry about them ... our staff and our volunteers and the animals we're all part of a pack," Mossotti said.
The center is taking the recent severe weather events seriously and is reconsidering the layout of the land and how it handles extreme circumstances.
"We're facing weather events we've never seen before and there's no way to plan for that," Mossotti said. "And now that we've seen it we have to come up with a creative way to make sure the damage we saw this week never happens again."
The center started a fundraiser to help with the damage costs. You can donate here.
You can also schedule a tour of the center to see their efforts to save the wolves here.
