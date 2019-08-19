ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis father is still searching for answers after his teenage son was gunned down in a South City park a year ago.
“Not a day has gone by since August 2 I haven't thought about him,” said Jermar Russell of his son Trevon.
Trevon battled autism, and was killed on a playground last year. Since then, Jermar has had no answers as to what led up to his son’s death, or who is responsible.
“I don't know what transpired before him getting shot. I still don't know to this day,” he said.
Trevon would walk from his grandpa's house around the corner to Mount Pleasant Park, his favorite park in the city.
He was shot and killed their while on a swing.
Jermar has endured four seasons, a birthday and every holiday on the calendar without his son, and the pain is still fresh.
“It’s hard to sleep,” he said. “It’s hard getting up.”
On better days, Jermar can revisit some of his happiest memories with his son. He stands and looks at a lake in a north city park where he works, remembering summers spent fishing with Trevon.
“Most of the time it wasn't even about if we caught fish, it was just our bonding time,” he said.
But on tougher days, knowing the lake is waiting for him at work makes the commute unbearable.
“It's very hard you know? I come to work every day and I look every day and I think about him,” Jermar said.
The father’s grief is thrown against the tragic backdrop of nearly a dozen children killed by gunfire this summer.
Even as parents like Jermar try to process their loss, more parents join them seemingly every week.
“I can tell them I know how it feels and it isn't going to get easy too fast, so my condolences go out to all of those families,” he said.
Trevon would've been a high school senior, with his sights set on college.
