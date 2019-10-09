ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis had its first roundtable event about a "silent epidemic" in the city Wednesday.
Selah Freedom held an event on Market Street to address sex trafficking in Missouri and St. Louis, as St. Louis is one of the top markets for sex trafficking.
Survivor Breanna Cole said the organization saved her life and she now works there.
"My message to them is that this is real, this is happening," Breanna Cole said. "It's happening in our backyards."
