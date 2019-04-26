ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Vivian Lewis says what’s happening to her 13-year-old daughter is terrifying.
"I'm worried about my daughter's safety," Lewis said.
For weeks, she said her daughter has been the victim of bullying by another student at Long International Middle School.
The incidents, she said, have happened both on and off school property, with the violence escalating.
"She was trying to walk away and somebody came up and hit her in the eye," Lewis said.
Lewis said the bully’s family has now joined in on the harassment.
"It's grown people being involved with trying to threaten and fight a 13-year-old," she said.
Lewis said the final straw for her was when a group, including adults, showed up at her house threatening to harm her family.
Lewis said she has filed a report with St. Louis police.
She said the bullying started after her daughter had a disagreement with the other student.
Police handed their report over to the school so it can handle the situation.
St. Louis Public Schools sent News 4 this statement about the incident:
“The district is aware of incidents that were alleged to have occurred outside school hours and off school property. We have taken available and appropriate action to work with the family to resolve the matter.”
