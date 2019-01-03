IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A family living in Imperial says they've reached the breaking point over the drug dealing and drug use they witness regularly in front of their home.
"It's gone too far, it's ridiculous," said Amanda Smith.
Smith said she and her husband thought they found the ideal location when the bought a home at the end of Black Creek Road. But soon they learned their quiet, secluded street had become a popular place for drug activity.
"There were multiple situations where people would pull right here in the driveway and I would walk out the front door and you would see them with a glass pipe and a lighter right in front of you," said Smith.
Last summer her husband put up a sign warning that the area was under 24-hour surveillance but she says that hasn’t deterred the drug activity. From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve, the Smith’s photographed 3 vehicles that stopped on their street while people inside them did drugs. News 4 checked on some of the license plates and found one vehicle was registered to a man from Arnold and another was owned by someone who lives in Blackwell, Missouri.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is aware of the frequent drug activity over the last year and made an arrest in February for drug possession after a resident called about suspicious activity. Sheriff’s officials say they’ve stepped up patrols and encourage people to call them as soon as they notice someone suspicious.
"If we get the call and can respond and get there while these suspicious vehicles and suspicious persons are there we can deal with that right then and there so it's not an ongoing problem for these people," said Sgt. Matt Moore.
The Smiths say they’ve spoken with Ameren about installing more street lights and said they’d be willing to pay the electric bill if it would help reduce crime.
