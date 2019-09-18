ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the course of several days, numerous businesses in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood were hit by thieves.
Early Saturday morning, Adam’s Smokehouse and Muser’s Pub were both targeted. At Adam’s, the suspects succeeded to break in through the back door. At Muser’s, despite trying to pry it open with a crow bar, they couldn’t get it.
“It’s frustrating, it seems like they were going one by one down the street,” said Johnna Lograsso who works at Muser’s Pub.
Early Wednesday morning, thieves broke through the back door of Farmhaus Restaurant and stole the safe, but there was nothing inside. Hours later, police responded to a burglary call on the 3500 block of Watson. The man who lives in the apartment says his cameras caught two people inside.
Dozens of police officers responded. Police took at least one person into custody. News 4 is working to learn details on the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.