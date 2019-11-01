JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Because of a shortage of clinical nurses, the Jefferson County Health Department will be forced to close two of its three clinics on select Fridays in November.
"It's frustrating because we want to eliminate barriers not create more barriers for our residents,” said health department director Kelley Vollmar.
The health department has positions for six clinical nurses who provided services ranging from immunizations and lead testing to family planning and healthy lifestyle coaching. But two of those positions are unfilled and this is a bad time of year for the department to be short-handed.
"It's an extremely busy time of year because of flu shot season,” said Vollmar.
According to the Missouri Hospital Association, 10 percent of registered nursing positions are unfilled statewide. In the St. Louis region, the vacancy rate is 9.1 percent.
Vollmar said it’s difficult for tax-funded agencies to compete with private hospitals and physicians offices which can pay nurses more. She says two interviews are scheduled with perspective new nurses and she hopes to have the vacant positions filled by December.
The Hillsboro clinic won’t be affected by the closings, just the Arnold and High Ridge clinics. Anyone calling for an appointment will be filled in on the dates and if you have an appointment that needs to be reschedule, the health department said you’ll be receiving a phone call.
