NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents living along Cabanne Avenue across from Ivory Perry Park in North City say they are fed up with drug transactions that take place everyday.
“It’s distressing,” said resident Eddie Cadamey.
Cell phone video recorded by one resident shows individuals walking up to cars and engaging in drug sales. Residents say the drug transactions last from the day and go into the night.
“This is an issue that seems to go unchecked,” said Cadamey.
Cadamey says he has a front row seat to the illegal activity, having lived on the block since the early 1990s. He says within the last six months, drug sellers have moved in and opened up shop. He reached out to News 4 after he says complaints to police and his alderman went ignored.
“It is very frustrating for us, for the fact that we’ve reached out to numerous affiliations,” he said.
News 4 contacted St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) to see if they’re aware of these complaints. Our camera spotted one of the department’s mobile camera systems surveilling the area. Calls for service reports reveal within the last two months, 50 calls to police were made, ranging from shots fired, to larcenies, and suspicious persons. While no drug arrests were noted, SLMPD says their officers are active and engaging in this area. They have initiated 19 of the 51 calls, by responding versus waiting on a citizen to make a call to 911.
But residents say more is needed after some recent drug sales have ended violently.
“I heard seven gunshots go off,” said Cadamey.
News 4 also reached out to Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, who says they’ve had issues with drug sales in the park. Clark Hubbard reached out to SLMPD, who say they are now working on a patrol plan to address drug sales in this neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.