ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Kimberle Jones is just one of some 800,000 federal workers affected by the government shutdown.
She works at the Department of Agriculture and is currently on furlough for the foreseeable future.
“I am out of work and with no end in sight to the shutdown I will potentially not have a paycheck for the upcoming pay period in mid-January,” Jones told News 4.
Jones is a single mother of two kids. She said it’s incredibly stressful having to worry about being able to provide for them.
“That's my job as a parent is to provide a living and not being able to do so is really hurtful,” Jones said.
Jones currently works part-time at the Department of Agriculture. She recently got her associates degree and has been diligently applying to other jobs.
“I'm currently trying to improve my circumstances and better my living condition but at the same time, remain positive about the whole economy,” she said. “It's depressing. It's very depressing.”
With no end in sight to the shutdown, Jones is worried about paying her bills.
"As a single parent, I am the sole provider for the household and everything is on my income. And so therefore, it's almost the first of the month and just because it's the holidays doesn’t mean bills stop,” Jones said. “I've got rent due, water bills, electric and it's really stressful trying to make ends meat. Especially with no income. I'm not talking about limited income, I'm talking about no income.”
