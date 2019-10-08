ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Just north of Highway 94 in St. Peters sits the remains of a mini golf course and driving range. The property has fallen into disrepair and the City of St. Peters says it’s not up to code.
"I drive by it almost every day, I do have found memories of it, but I wish they would do something,” said Dorothy Mintner, whose parents live next to the former Archwood Golf Center.
Mintner says it used to a fun place to take the kids when it was still open. It’s been closed for years.
While no trespassing signs line the property, neighbors say people still go there. A YouTube user posted a video of the abandoned golf course. From the road, you can see piles of wood, tall weeds and the nets of the driving range falling down. Green turf from the course is still visible in some spots.
The City of St. Peters says they’ve received complaints for two years, and since 2017, they have tried to work with the owner.
The property is owned by Collene Lienemann and according to her attorney, it’s been in her family since the early 1900’s.
Dozens of code violations have been filed against Lienemann. Her attorney, Peter Love says she is working to comply.
Violations for tall weeds and buildings in despair are just a few of the issues.
"It’s decrepit and it just doesn't look good and for people coming into the neighborhood, it would be nice if it was cleared out or something more aesthetic that doesn't look so junky,” said Paula Renner who lives in a condo adjacent to the property.
Love told News 4 the property is 66 acres and it takes time and money to remove the concrete, poles for the nets, light posts and wood from the miniature golf course.
“She’s working as quickly as she can,” Love said.
He says his client would like to restore the land to farm land.
The violations from the city date back to 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.