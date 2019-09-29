'It's been too long;' St. Louis Cardinals fans ready for the playoffs

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Redbirds weren't the only ones celebrating the Cardinals Central victory Sunday. Fans were happy to see their team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after beating the Cubs 9-0.
"I could have cried I was so excited, it was fabulous," Rose Saufnauer said.
The St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the final day of the regular season after losing to the Chicago Cubs Friday and Saturday.
READ: Kings of the Central: Cardinals win Sunday to clinch NL Central crown
"Beating the cubs on the last day, it's a lot, it means a lot to us," Tim Schackelford said. "It's been too long, that's the problem, been too long."
"Oh my God. It was Awesome. Wonderful. Nothing can explain it," Becky Johns said. "It was a hard fought battle but by God they did it."
Rhonda Ducks and Jamie Moss have been a lifelong Cardinals fan and went to Sunday's game in a Cardinals World Series shirt.
"We're going to do it again," Ducks said.
