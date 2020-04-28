CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It’s been a long time coming for the family of 77-year-old Argie Doublin.
“It’s been a long journey,” said Doublin's daughter Darla Nichols.
Tuesday, they honked their horns as Doublin was discharged from the Barnes Jewish Extended Care facility in Clayton. Doublin was at the facility after enduring several months of rehab.
“We could have lost her,” Nichols said.
Nichols says her mother almost lost her life before doctors found an abscess on her spine.
“She was in excruciating pain and she was in and out of here for five months, so it has truly been a journey,” Nichols said.
Doublin, like thousands of seniors in facilities across the country, are completing rehab without family members nearby.
Facilities statewide have banned visitations at nursing and rehab centers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I couldn’t see her, but we would go around to the window and wave at her,” Nichols said.
Nichols says it was hard for her mother at times, because when she entered the facility in February, fears of catching coronavirus were nonexistent.
By mid-March, visitation ceased, leaving Doublin to focus on her April 28 release date.
“They told us, 'Don’t worry about her because we got her,” Nichols said.
Doublin is considered a part of a vulnerable population by the CDC. Nichols says they’re make sure they take all necessary steps to keep her safe from catching the coronavirus on her return home.
