ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local dance company is turning to the community to keep their routine of good going.
Big Muddy Dance Company is in its 8th season in St. Louis. Like most dance companies they teach lessons and put on full-production shows.
But there's another layer to this beat -- these dancers are moving the community.
"It's beautiful to see them come to life at the memory of that music," Dawn Gilbertson,a Big Muddy Dance Company board member said.
Each year, Big Muddy's Senior Embrace Program puts on 30 performances in senior homes across the bi-state.
Taking the gift of dance to people who many not otherwise be able to make it out to see a show. The dance company's executive director Erin Prange told News 4, they'd like to do more.
"We are also working on a hands-on movement workshop for seniors with Alzheimer’s disease, and using dance as a form of movement therapy to really invigorate their lives through dance," Prange said.
Through movement, Big Muddy dancers are turning memories of World War II and days of swing dancing into moments of brightness for the people living Missouri and Illinois senior homes.
"Staff will tell us, 'I haven't seen that resident smile in 6 months, or I haven't heard them talk in however long'," Prange said.
So, in an effort to continue sparking joy among area seniors, Big Muddy has turned to Generopolis.
READ: Generopolis: Spring cleaning for a good cause made easy
It's an online market place that started in St. Louis, where you can buy and sell your extra stuff, and donate the money to the charity of your choice.
"Generopolis is really providing an avenue for people that may not otherwise be able to donate to an organization like ours, and giving them a way to support," Prange told News 4.
Big Muddy is now on board with that online movement by cleaning out their home closets and studio space, even offering dance lessons.
All to raise money to spark joy in St. Louis area seniors.
Big Muddy is encouraging anyone who's interested in helping raise money for their senior programs to visit Generopolis and see what you can find.
