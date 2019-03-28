ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate Opening Day, Schnucks has announced Matt Carpenter’s famous salsa is back on store shelves!
Last fall, the grocery store chain rolled out ‘Bueno Mojo Salsa,’ after the Cardinals’ slugger’s homemade salsa became a rally-cry for the 2018 team.
Read: Matt Carpenter's salsa coming to store shelves
For the 2019 season, Schnucks is selling a mild and spicy version of the salsa.
