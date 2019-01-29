WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com) -- Senator Josh Hawley isn't known for granting sit down interviews, but the freshman Missouri Senator spoke candidly with News 4’s Chris Nagus this week in Washington.
Hawley was sworn in on January 3. He's the youngest senator serving, and because he was number 99 and 100 in the Senate office lottery, he’s working out of an office in the building’s basement.
The setting hasn’t mattered much, because for most of Hawley’s tenure the government has been shut down.
“I thought the shutdown was one of the stupidest things I've ever seen,” he said. “Literally there’s been nothing done on the floor except, thank goodness, adopting back pay for everybody who was affected by the shut down. They’ll not only get paid now but they’ll get all of their back pay, which is as it should be. That’s the only thing we’ve done in three weeks. It’s terrible. It’s ridiculous.”
Hawley presided over the Senate floor Monday before meeting another Senator, Republican Susan Collins of Maine. The pair sat down to discuss healthcare, and Collins wanted to know Hawley’s perspective on what seniors in Missouri are facing.
“I'm going to tell her prescription drug prices are a huge issue for our seniors, access to healthcare at affordable prices,” he said.
Hawley makes it clear he's still in favor of repealing Obamacare, a stance that was at the core of his Senate campaign.
“It takes 60 votes to do it and Democrats won’t go along,” he said. When asked about whether he would support the president’s use of the nuclear option to bypass the vote, Hawley added, “I'm skeptical of 60 vote threshold for the filibuster.”
Which means Hawley would like to do it with a simple majority. He feels the 60 vote rule is making it impossible to accomplish anything including presidential appointments.
The ongoing gridlock also has the specter of another shutdown looming just around the corner.
Hawley was clear he did not blame President Trump for the first government closure, instead saying the blame belonged to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and Democrats in the House and Senate.
“Senate Democrats have said- and House Democrats have said- they want border security. The have voted in past to fund border barriers, and that’s what we’re talking about here. This should not be that hard,” he said. “But look, progress requires compromise.”
But without compromise, Trump has threatened another shutdown in mid-February.
When asked if he will support President Trump if he decides to shut down the government again, Hawley said, “I hope it doesn't come to that. It shouldn’t come to that.”
When pressed, he said he’d have to see what the situation was at the time and what negotiators had presented before he would decide his position.
Mainly, he says the impasse the two parties continually find themselves is what bothers him most.
“When it comes time to actually get down to business, boy it’s polarized,” he said. “I’ll tell you what I think it’s about. My impression is this is all about 2020.”
Several Democrats have lined up, but Hawley says he doesn’t expect anyone from within the Republican Party to challenge Trump. He also said he won’t be throwing his hat into that ring any time in the near future. Just three weeks into a six-year term, he says he has no plans to run for president.
