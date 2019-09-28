ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This year, the city of St. Louis is on pace to have the most homicides since 1994 —including at least 17 children who have fallen victim to gun violence.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson plans to add state troopers to task forces already in place, like ATF and the U.S. Marshals on Oct. 1. There will also be extra troopers to patrol St. Louis interstates.
Parson has not put a timeline on how long those additional units will be provided.
READ: Gov. Parson meets with St. Louis leaders to discuss violent crime
On Sept. 24, the St. Louis Board of Alderman Public Safety Committee passed a bill to fund an anti-violence program in the city but it still waiting a full approval. The bill would commit $5 million to fund the Cure Violence program for three years. The program will train community members on how to intervene before violence happens.
While city and state leaders work on combating violence, people in our community are trying to cope with it.
Jennings councilwoman Aja Owens says this violence forces many people to be in survival mode.
“I notice a lot of numbness, a lot of being desensitized to what’s going on,” said Owens. “At this point people are not really phased by it, it’s almost like it’s an everyday occurrence.”
Mental health expert Nancy Spargo says kids are often scared living in this environment, which forces them to be on edge, leading to aggressive behavior and overreactions. She says many times people are hiding the grief and trauma they are going through.
“We have all these people, parents, kids... you name it, that are walking around with really heavy hurt hearts. Trying to function as though they’re not feeling the grief that they are,” said Spargo.
Spargo says showing support and listening can be the biggest keys to help a grieving person.
“Let you talk when you want to talk. Don’t make you talk or ask you to talk when you don’t want to talk...really give people the choices and the power,” said Spargo.
Owens suggests people change the question from ‘What’s wrong with you?’ to ‘What’s happened to you?’.
Behavioral Health Response is one organization in the community that helps people deal with trauma. They take calls 24 hours per day, 7 days per week at 314-469-6644 to provide help you over the phone.
In addition, the group can meet those interested in the community or at your home.
BHR also offers longer term care through counseling and therapy. Many of those services are free through grant funding.
Holly Nemec, who works for Behavioral Health Response, says it’s crucial people struggling with grief have a support system around them.
“Make sure we’re reaching out consistently, a phone call, a letter, anything just to say I’m here and I’m thinking of you,” said Nemec.
If you don’t know someone suffering from trauma but want to get involved, the Violence Prevention Commission works with a lot of organizations making an impact in our community, like Big Brothers Big Sisters.
