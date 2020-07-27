ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - It’s been a month living in hot and muggy conditions for Lois Clay.
“I’m 75-years-old and laying up in this heat, it’s horrible,” she said.
She’s confined to a bed and is living in an apartment without an operating air conditioner. Clay says she’s frustrated because her landlord hasn’t made repairs to her air conditioner.
“It’s always frustrating, because they never do anything,” Clay said.
She lives at the Hillcrest Apartments off Lucas and Hunt and I-70 in North County.
Other neighbors who live in Clay’s building say they have also been without AC for weeks.
“Deplorable, it’s horrible,” said James Clay, Lois' brother.
James says he’s been down to the leasing office on his sister’s behalf, trying to get management to make repairs.
“It’s just a shame how someone can own an apartment complex this large and become slumlords,” he said.
News 4 spoke with management who says they are aware of this problem. News 4 asked when repairs would be made. Management couldn’t provide an exact date.
Ballman Management out of Ellisville owns the property. News 4 reached out to them for a comment but have not heard back.
