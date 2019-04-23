MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was business as usual at Uncle Bill's Pancake house on Manchester Road.
That is, until Virginia Simpson arrived.
She's been coming to the restaurant same time, every morning for years --ordering the same breakfast.
But on this day, something was different.
The marquee above the door that usually announces the specials now offers up a special wish for Simpson's 100th birthday.
"I just came to eat breakfast then this happens, it's a little bit like shock," she said
Born in 1919, she has 5 children, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grand children. Some of which organized this little surprise party.
"Oh she loves it. It's all about family," said Virginia's son Mark.
When asked how it feels, Virginia said she take it as it comes.
"You don't pay attention, don't think about your age much. I don't think I ever thought about how old I was I just went and enjoyed it," she said.
Virginia had her own bass boat, played golf until she was 99. Her youngest son Stephen remembers the day she birdied a par 3.
"She walked up, took the ball outta the cup, tossed it up in the air and caught it and said 'that's it...I'm done'," he said.
Virginia and her husband Harry were married 72 years before he passed away in 2012 at the age of 95.
"Dad wanted to live to be 100 so bad, and then she did it for him," their son Bob said.
Virginia still drives. In fact, she's been driving for a very long time.
"I drove a Model T Ford when I was 12," she said.
Now the birthday girl drives a Lexus.
And this morning, instead of the usual she had cake-- and yes she got her wish.
