(KMOV.com) - After the Rams left St. Louis behind there was a lot of jilted fans who changed their loyalties or turned their backs on the NFL altogether.
But, there are still plenty of diehard fans in St. Louis.
Victor Arredondo is a part of a group of local Rams fans called the Rambassadors, who aren’t afraid to show off their love of the Rams.
Victor says that he’s used to being questioned about why he supports a team that left the city.
“We get dirty looks people say ya'll still follow them?,” said Arredondo. “We travel with them, go to games, there's a lot of us still in St. Louis.”
Victor has a simple explanation as to why he still backs the Rams.
“It's about loyalty,” said Arredondo. “ I don't care for the owner but I will definitely always love the Rams. We all basically invested 25 years of our lives to support the Rams.”
No matter the backlash they get, the Rambassadors say they are here to say.
“We don't care for Stan Kroenke,” said Arredondo. “But we will support our Rams forever. We are defiantly here and we are not going anywhere. We will definitely be fans forever.”
