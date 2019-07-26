ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Some local preschool children will have a leg up on learning thanks to some volunteers who got to work Friday afternoon.
All the workers are local PNC Bank employees and they're building playgrounds at the Michelle Obama Early Childhood Academic Center in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
"If you take a look at the playground, there are a lot of aspects about the playground that are about vocabulary, it's about numbers," Regional President of PNC Michael Scully said. "It's about getting kids to engage in learning while they are playing."
The effort is part of PNC Bank's Grow Up Great program helping to prepare children from birth to age five for success in school and life.
