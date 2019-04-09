TROY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Almost 13 years later, Bill Neighbors still remembers the most difficult day of his life.
His mother Edna neighbors died of a stroke in July of 2006.
“Crushing, it crushed me,” Neighbors said. “That was my world.”
Edna wished to be buried at St. Jerome Cemetery, near the church she'd belonged to for years. But more than a decade later, Neighbors and his sister, Margaret Merrell, say they regret their decision.
“It's a mess it's not what i would expect to find in a cemetery,” Merrell said.
The two say they came to visit their mom in February to find her gravesite a muddy mess. Her plot nothing like the others or how they left in on Christmas.
“Before they put some dirt in here recently, you could see down the side of the grave,” Merrell explained.
In February Neighbors and Merrell learned someone else was buried next to their mother. That person was exhumed three weeks later after a family changed their mind.
“I said how could you bury someone next to my mother? When we bought this plot we were told it was the last plot in this row,” Merrell said.
But after calling and emailing for two monthsmerrell says no one has told her *why* this happened or when it'll get cleaned up.
“It’s a pile of disrespect for me and for my mom,” Neighbors said. “Her final resting place.”
News 4 contacted St. Jerome to get answers and was sent a statement, saying: "We sincerely empathize with the Neighbors family and have expressed to them assurances that with spring weather finally here, we will work to bring in fresh dirt and have plans to seed the impacted areas."
The church blames weather for the cleanup delay.
Log In
