ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --  St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey hinted that he may seek the open Missouri Senate seat during an interview Tuesday afternoon.

“I can confirm that it’s a consideration, yes,” McCloskey said while speaking with Politico. He said there is not a timeline for when he will decide whether to enter the race for Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt's empty seat.

McCloskey and his wife Patricia made national headlines after being seen pointing guns at protesters marching down Portland Place outside of their Central West End mansion last June. Video and images captured the couple pointing a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at a crowd of 300 people heading to former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home. No shots were fired. 

The McCloskey case drew former President Donald Trump’s attention, especially after Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony unlawful use of a weapon charges in July. The couple was then invited to appear on Trump's virtual campaign web series where they shared their side of what happened. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has previously said he will pardon them if they are convicted.

Since Blunt announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election in early March, several candidates have announced their Senate run such as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, activist Timothy Shepard and Lucas Kunce.

