ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mercy Hospital St. Louis welcomed their first baby of the New Year at 12:21 a.m.
Audrey and Bryce Van Deraa of University City welcomed son Owen at the Mercy Birthing Center Wednesday. Owen joins 16-month-old brother Elliot, who was also born at Mercy Birthing Center.
The birthing center has welcomed more than 2,000 babies since it opened in 2014.
