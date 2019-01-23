ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of a downtown street will be closed for part of Wednesday while crews hoist a pool into the sky.
The rooftop pool is being installed at the top of the former International Shoe Company on Washington Avenue, which is currently being renovated into The Last Hotel.
The pool will be lifted up 10 stories in two sections. Each section reportedly weighs 15,000 pounds.
The Last Hotel is expected to open in the spring.
