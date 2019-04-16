FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Florissant police told News 4 officers arrested two juveniles after surveillance video showed several children with a gun in the 2700 block of Morris Street in Florissant last Wednesday.
The video was recorded by a doorbell surveillance camera and then posted online.
"It really is disturbing. I hope it wasn't a real gun, maybe a BB gun or something," said Steve Sebelius, whose mother-in-law lives on the street.
On the video, a pickup can be seen backing up and then the passenger getting out to confront the juveniles. As that happens, one of the juveniles darts behind a bush and can be seen hiding the gun under the bush.
A woman in the pickup can be heard accusing the kids of pointing a gun at the pickup and threatening to kill the occupants.
Many of the residents in the neighborhood weren’t aware of what happened until News 4 told them about the video.
"If you see a kid with a gun you worry about that. I know if my grand kids had a gun in their hands, I tell you what, I'd take it away from them and tell them you don't play with guns," said Alice Lads.
Eventually the pickup can be seen leaving and the juveniles walking away, but not before one returned to retrieve the gun from the bush.
The homeowner with the doorbell surveillance camera notified the police about the video and a Florissant Police Department spokesman said it was very helpful for helping identify those involved.
Two juveniles were arrested a short time later and police said the gun turned out to be a realistic-looking BB gun.
