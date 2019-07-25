ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The group trying to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis is helping out young athletes around St. Louis.
MLS4TheLou has donated $100,000 to St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club.
READ: MLS4TheLou to donate apparel proceeds to new soccer complex
The $50,000 donation helped SLPS buy new goals, shin guards, cleats, bags and coaches' equipment.
"It means a lot because now our students have an opportunity to have equipment that they didn't have previously," SLPS Athletic Director Teron Sharp said. "It helps out a lot to get us started for the season."
Half of the funds came from last Fall's sales of MLS4TheLou scarves and hats.
