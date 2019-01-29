ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There is an effort underway Tuesday night to make sure the homeless are safe as both Metro buses and one woman are making the rounds to make sure everyone has shelters.
News 4 went along for a ride with Clara Holmes as she checked on the homeless as temperatures were dropping, something she does on many cold nights.
“I used to come down here once a week to feed them. The weather started getting a little cold, so it made me more concerned,” said Holmes
At one stop, with the homeless on top of a vent outside Enterprise Center, she tried to get them in her car and over to a shelter. Two other volunteers also offered them blankets.
A couple of men who did not want to speak to News 4 took Holmes up on her offer.
She and the women who donated the blankets took a few homeless people to a shelter on Gravois near McNair.
Bishop Michael Robinson with Destiny Family Church oversees the shelter that houses 80 beds for men and women.
“We have one main rule. That rule is if anything disturbs the peace, it has to go,” said Robinson.
The shelter operates on donations.
“It makes me feel good that I changed a life or made a difference,” said Holmes.
Robinson said the shelter is not a band aid but says those who come in are checked out and provided the assistance needed to help get them out of homelessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.