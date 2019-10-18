ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Halloween decoration is causing controversy in south St. Louis in the Bevo Mill neighborhood.
Some people say it's spooky, scary fun, but others say it's racially offensive.
The front yard decorations in question include a trebuchet, what neighbors say they believe will be a dragon's mouth to walk through, and scaffolding with a noose.
Neighbor Keith Donaldson said he saw posts about it on social media and drove by to see it for himself.
“This doesn't sit well,” Donaldson said. “Doesn't sit well with me and a lot of my friends and associates both black and white.”
News 4 spoke briefly with the homeowner by phone, and he said the decorations are not meant to be offensive at all.
He said the design is more of a medieval theme.
Neighbors also said the homeowner is known for elaborate decorations for Halloween, July 4th and Christmas.
“Every year is a different theme,” said neighbor Mark Brown. “One time he had a castle up here. I believe this year's theme is medieval-based.”
Even though the owner said his decorations were not meant to be offensive, Donaldson said it’s more about a lack of awareness.
“It just goes to show just how divided we are and people's perceptions of what's okay versus what's not okay,” he said.
Brown told Donaldson he can understand why he may be offended.
“Under the context of black oppression in this country, hanging and lynching, one could see that as oppressive. Without a doubt,” Brown said.
Earlier in the day, a neighbor laid the scaffolding on its side as more cars were cruising by and slowing down, seemingly to get a look at it.
Donaldson called it the display "disappointing."
Brown said it has to be viewed in the proper context.
