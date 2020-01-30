ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local woman living in Beijing talked to News 4 about seeing the first-hand impact of the Wuhan coronavirus.
Erin Henderschedt and her family are stationed at the US embassy in Beijing on military assignment. She described the city right now as a “ghost town” with many people deciding not to go outside as a new virus infected more than 6,000 people and killed 132.
“The unknown is the scary part,” she said. “It is spreading so quickly here.”
Henderschedt said her family is taking every precaution to stay safe from the virus. They’ve stocked up on filtered water, non-perishable food and are limiting time outside.
“You don’t see people outside. The pollution has been really bad as well, so people aren’t even going outside the exercise and the only stores that are open are a few grocery stores, so you go outside and don’t see anybody,” Henderschedt said.
She told News 4 the closet confirmed case of coronavirus to her family is 15 miles away, and because the virus is spreading so quickly her family has made the decision to leave.
“About a week ago we started talking about it and went back and forth and just decided it was the smart thing to do,” she said. “Our two kids have some little health issues and I didn’t think it was worth the risk of keeping them here.”
Because of her husband’s position with the military, Henderschedt said he cannot evacuate with the rest of the family. The family must also leave their dog in Beijing.
