ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of 15-year old Deosha Purnell is making funeral arrangements after the high school freshman was killed Monday evening near North Riverview Park.
Khaliliah January told News 4 that Deosha was one of her nine children.
"I feel like a part of me is gone," she said.
According to her family, Deosha was riding in a car with a friend on Riverview Drive at Spring Garden Drive. Police said, just after 6 p.m., she was shot in the shoulder and then the car crashed into a ditch.
[RELATED: Good Samaritan tried helping 15-year-old girl killed in shooting along riverfront]
"I prayed with her, I sat her down, took my shirt off and applied pressure on the wound and tried to comfort her and that was pretty much the only thing I could do at the moment," said Eric Bailey, who heard the crash from North Riverview Park and rushed over to help.
Her family said Deosha had a funny personality.
"She liked to joke, she loved to make people laugh," said Tommie Thompson, her father.
And that she'd given herself the nickname, "Princess."
"I guess she felt like she was a princess. But I called her ‘hug-a-bunch’ because I liked the way her hair was curly," said January.
Purnell was the 194th homicide in St. Louis in 2020, which is as many homicides in all of 2019.
"Whoever killed my baby I just want justice before the street gets to them. Before their momma got to feel the pain I got," said January.
Deoshal was a freshman at Northwest Academy of Law High School in the 5100 Block of Riverview Boulevard.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.