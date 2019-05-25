ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Memorial Day Weekend plans are being impacted for many in St. Charles due to high flood waters from the Missouri River.
Right now, Frontier Park is closed down because most of it is underwater. This closure forced the Missouri River Irish Festival to relocate to the New Town Amphitheater.
This relocation impacts many of the businesses located on Main Street in Historic St. Charles who were anticipating the extra business from the festival.
"It hurts," owner of Valenti's Joseph Ancmon said. "Memorial Day is usually a slow weekend to begin with...first hurrah of the summer, everyone is sort of doing their lake thing, so it was nice having that group down here because it did bring a few folks in."
He said each year the Irish festival gives them a boost in sales.
"We usually see an uptick of about 25%," Ancmon said.
This nature-made spectacle draws a lot of onlookers and Ancmon is hoping the onlookers will also turn into new customers and tourism along Main Street.
"Come down, take a look at it," Ancmon said. "It's historic flooding from what I've been told and it's kind of neat to look at."
Another event being relocated is the Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m. It was supposed to be at Frontier Park and it's now been moved to the American Legion in St. Charles.
