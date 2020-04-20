FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Certain local nursing homes have seen massive explosions of positive cases and rising numbers of deaths.
While many nursing homes in our area are reporting zero or few cases, others are simply overwhelmed, and some people say they’re in the middle of a nightmare.
“Every day, I go in someone has died,” said a staff member at Festus Manor, who asked to remain anonymous. “It has gone through that building like fire.”
The Jefferson County nursing home has confirmed more than 60 residents and 20 staff members have tested positive. They declined to say how many residents have died.
[READ]: Nursing homes now have to report coronavirus cases to families and federal government
The staff member said every day last week, they had to remove bodies.
“It’s very overwhelming,” they said.
The staff member claims the nursing home was slow to isolate patients and provide protective equipment.
“We were still having family members come a week after everyone else had stopped,” they said. “I think honestly they don’t know what they’re doing there.”
Monday, News 4 was there as a cleaning crew in full body suits entered the building.
But why are some nursing homes hit hardest? Experts say it may have something to do with how they get paid.
“I think the reality of it, they have less resources, so they have less ability to be prepared for things like this,” said Marjorie Moore from VOYCE, an advocacy organization for those who are in assisted living facilities.
Moore says Festus Manor relies a lot on Medicaid.
Another example: Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles. More than 60 residents have tested positive and at least 12 have died.
Still, she worries for residents at all nursing homes.
“We are definitely going to see more deaths, this population is incredibly vulnerable,” said Moore.
At Festus Manor, the staff member says residents are terrified.
“You can just see the fear in their eyes, because they know, they it could possibly be them next,” they said, imploring families to step in if possible. “If they are able to take them home and care for them, they need to.”
Experts say that can a difficult and complicated decision.
We reached out to leaders at Festus Manor, who referred us to a Facebook post, which says they are committed to keeping people safe and are following policies and practices set by state and federal officials.
Shortly after this story aired, the company sent News 4 a statement:
We are 100 percent committed to keeping all of our residents, families and team members safe and maintaining a high standard of care for our residents. We are continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we are following all policies and practices as set by state and federal officials.
- Closely monitoring and screening all residents and team members for symptoms on a daily and shift-by-shift basis. This includes temperature checks and other CDC-recommended screenings. We are screening residents three times per day as well.
- Enforcing social distancing, maintaining six feet between all individuals and limiting community activities.
- Allowing only essential individuals (those providing needed essential care for residents) into the community.
- Practicing frequent hand hygiene in accordance with CDC guidelines.
- Frequent disinfecting of commonly touched environmental surfaces to decrease environmental contamination.
- Taking higher-than-required protective equipment precautions, such as wearing masks, gloves and gowns as situations warrant their use.
- Encouraging all residents to stay in their rooms as much as possible to better protect themselves.
- Permitting only virtual tours and enforcing strict screening measures for new residents until further notice.
- Working with our engineers and building maintenance team to move residents to appropriate wings and control airflow in the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.