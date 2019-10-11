STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A message in a bottle found by two Missouri boys is now connecting families who live more than 600 miles apart.
The bottle was carried upstream by a tugboat worker from near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, dropped in northern Illinois and then drifted to Ste. Genevieve County, Mo., where it was discovered by Carson and Warren French.
“It felt pretty exciting and special,” said Carson. “It would be amazing if there was just treasure all in there.”
A note inside the bottle was from Kinslee and Aniston Morales, who live in southern Louisiana.
The two girls wrote the letter last October and thought a response back would be a long shot.
"When we got that note from you guys, I was jumping up and down and my sister almost fell down when she found out," said Kinslee.
The four pen pals are still swapping letters and gifts from their hometowns. The two families are planning to meet in person next year.
