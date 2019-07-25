SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- He’s already been the focus of one News 4 Investigation and now this local businessman is back in the spotlight after a new round of complaints.
Parveen Marchanda of Sunset Hills hired James McMullen to remodel her basement.
Marchanda says long delays, poor workmanship and upfront payments for materials never ordered created a contentious relationship.
In St. Charles County, Sheila Linder says she paid McMullen to remodel her kitchen, but the job was never completed.
Linder says "it didn’t go well at all," and "everything was unfinished."
She obtained a default judgment against McMullen for more than $5,000.
McMullen says he can’t pay the judgment because, "I’ve already filed for bankruptcy on it."
According to federal records, McMullen has filed bankruptcy three times.
The first bankruptcy occurred in 1999, followed by 2008 and again in 2018 which includes Linder.
McMullen disputes the number of bankruptcies and says he’s only filed twice.
McMullen admits the jobs with Marchanda and Linder could have gone better, but he says they aren’t representative of most of his jobs.
In 2011, News 4 Investigates interviewed McMullen at his car business after viewers complained about purchasing cars and not getting titles.
At the time, McMullen told News 4 "[they] have done nothing wrong.”
He says his past, which includes prison for money laundering tied to a mortgage fraud scheme, gives him reason to be above board with customers.
"With my history and trouble I’ve had in the past man, I always try to go above and beyond and take care of this stuff for people," McMullen said.
He adds, "there’s nothing I can do about the past."
McMullen says part of his issues are the result of a back injury that occurred when he fell of a deck in 2018.
Marchanda says McMullen installed a patio that showed cracking three days after it was poured.
"I was in a walker when that was done, many times I had coworkers carry me down to her house,” McMullen said.
McMullen says he lost money on the deals with Marchanda and Linder, and offered labor for free.
Marchanda and Linder say they are the ones owed money, including money for cabinets Marchanda says were never ordered.
McMullen says he is willing to pay Marchanda if she signs a repayment plan.
Marchanda has hired an attorney to look into the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.