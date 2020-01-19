ST. LOUIS — When we think of the sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed baseball headlines throughout the offseason, it’s most often the offenders in Houston or Boston that first come to mind.
Saturday at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner gave a glimpse into what it's like from the other side of the plate.
"In my opinion, the whole sign-stealing scandal has kind of degraded the value of baseball a little bit," Knizner said. "Baseball lost a little bit of the integrity that it had. I’ve never cheated on the game. I think baseball is America’s pastime, and any time you degrade the values and the tradition, I don’t think that’s a good thing. But moving forward, hopefully we can play a clean game and it definitely would help out the catchers not having to worry about people stealing our signs illegally."
As all big-league catchers know, sign-stealing is a part of baseball—Knizner gets that. There's a distinction, though, between your run-of-the-mill efforts to pick up the opposition's signals and what the Astros and Red Sox were found to have been doing, Knizner says.
"Baseball’s been around for over a hundred years and everybody’s always trying to steal signs. But you do it the right way," Knizner said. "Getting a guy at second base or maybe one of the first or third base coaches trying to peak in and see your signs, that’s acceptable. That’s playing the game, that’s trying to gain a competitive edge within the means of the rule book.
"So yeah, I have no problem if guys are trying to get the signs. I mean, that’s the game. I don’t think any extra measures should be taken to get the signs. Play the game the right way."
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak sees things quite similarly.
“I think anything that can happen on the field with the use of nothing, other than your own mind, should be completely allowed," Mozeliak said Saturday. "It’s been that way for a century. I think when you start to look at technology, or artificial intelligence to help you determine those tells, I think that crosses the line.”
The Astros and Red Sox are the two teams in the news this winter for their sign-stealing indiscretions, but it'd be naive to assume those were the only two clubs involved in dealings outside the bounds of the rules. The rise in public discourse on the topic has brought prior allegations to the surface, including one from the 1980's involving former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa.
Mozeliak declined to speculate on whether the sign-stealing scandal might broaden to other clubs, but he did say his staff has engaged in internal conversations to ensure the Cardinals wouldn't be swept up in any of it.
“We have," Mozeliak said. "We were not forced to do that, but we thought it would be prudent to do so, and needless to say our sophistication down there did not prove to be something over concerning, but still I think it was worth the exercise.”
The Cardinals do have a coach on staff about whom questions have naturally been raised, due to his prior connection to the Houston Astros. Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert was a minor-league coach in the Astros system in 2017, so he wasn't around the big-league club during the cheating that ensued that season. However, as an assistant hitting coach for Houston the following season, some have wondered whether Albert could be implicated based on his role with the 2018 club.
Recognizing the obvious connection, it's a discussion Mozeliak had with Albert as whispers of the Astros' cheating gained traction. Though Mozeliak is comfortable with Albert's denial of any involvement, he couldn't close the door entirely on the possibility that more information could come to light.
"My first question was, ‘Should I be concerned with anything that’s happened with your time in Houston?’ He was very frank and said no," Mozeliak said. "(Albert) said he was not aware of what was happening. As things have gained a lot more momentum over the last five or seven days, again I had some other people reach out, ask similar questions just to make sure. But I did check with the Commissioner's office, he did not seem to be someone who was in the crosshairs.
"Don’t ever want to come out and say he’s completely clear, because who knows as this thing continues to unravel, we don’t know what the end game is. But my hope is this is something he can put behind him and he doesn’t have to worry about future discipline.”
While the Cardinals appear to be in the clear with regard to any wrongdoing of their own, no team is safe from falling victim to the standard brand of sign-stealing sure to endure within baseball even after this winter's scandal.
Harrison Bader mentioned Saturday that the Cardinals were aware of the Astros as one of the teams adept at picking up signs, even before their methods for doing so were exposed. With Yadier Molina as their longtime backstop, it should come as no surprise that the Cardinals are as well-equipped as anyone to thwart such attempts.
“The Cardinals do a pretty good job,” Knizner said. “We have a good system with changing signs. Our pitchers are smart, our catchers are smart. And we have coaches and players in the dugout that are always looking to make sure nobody’s trying to relay signs. So I think we do a pretty good job of changing signs, mixing signs, using different sets of signs with different pitchers. So I think we do a pretty good job overall of having a game plan for that.”
