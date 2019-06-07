ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend could be historic for St. Louis if the Blues can win Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and bring home the Stanley Cup on home ice at Enterprise Center.
"It’d be life changing for so many people," Bluest organist Jeremy Boyer said.
Boyer has been the Blues organist for 12 seasons. If you've been to games in the last decade, you've heard his music.
"It’s incredible to think I could be behind the organ keys for the first ever Stanley Cup Final Championship for the St. Louis Blues," Boyer said.
This season he’s had to learn the Note’s new anthem, Gloria.
"I like it," Boyer said. "I had a coworker today ask me ‘aren’t you tired of that song yet?’ and I’m not tired of it because whenever I hear it that means good things have happened."
Boyer started playing the organ at age 12. He then started playing at sporting events in college at Southeast Missouri State University and eventually for the Memphis Redbirds before joining the Blues.
Boyer studied under the great late-Ernie Hays who played the organ for Blues, Cardinals and many more teams for decades in St. Louis.
