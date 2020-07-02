ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man is currently behind bars for a quarter of a century for killing a St. Louis County mother in front of her children.
The man convicted of killing Porsha Owens is Mark Haywood.
Police say in 2018, Haywood wanted the car that Owens was driving, a white Dodge Charger.
He waited for her while she left her with her three children. He approached her with a gun and demanded her keys and money.
When she turned around that's when Haywood shot her.
The victim's mother does not believe its enough and she believes justice was not fully delivered.
Porsha’s mother says the last two years have been agonizing.
She puts it frankly that justice wasn’t served in her daughter’s case.
She says the sentence that Mark Haywood entered at the Clayton Justice Center wasn’t enough.
He plead guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery and will serve 25 years.
Porsha's mother, Yevette King, says her daughter's murder still feels unreal and she's upset with the plea.
"It crushed me. I was already torn from the fact that my daughter was murdered and not with us and then when they gave him the sentencing of 25 years, my heart just dropped,” said King.
Porsha's family did say that Haywood apologized during the sentencing, but he did not give a reason as to why he killed her.
