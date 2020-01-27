ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Joshua Grigatis just opened Mighty Kind on Cherokee Street last Thursday. It will sell CBD products and the clinic is a place to get a medical marijuana card.
They applied to be one of the dispensaries in Missouri but on Friday their application was denied.
“A lot of work went into it of course, and money and passion,” said Griigatis who is no stranger to Cherokee Street. He operated music venue 2720 for years.
But while they received a no from the state, 192 other applications were approved including one across the street from Grigatis.
Growing Jobs Missouri was granted a dispensary license for 2732 Cherokee Street. Another license was granted to VMO-Ops, just around the corner at 3420 Iowa at a former bank and a third issued to BeLeaf, at 1315 Cherokee Street, next door to the Lemp Brewery.
“It’s a progressive neighborhood and it also could use a boost,” Grigatis said about why the South City neighborhood could see several dispensaries.
BeLeaf owner Mitch Meyers said it will be several months before dispensaries begin to sell product. They received a cultivation license for their Earth City facility where they have been growing plants for CBD oil for several years.
She said once the state inspects the facility they will switch over to marijuana plants. They hope to start planting by mid-February or March.
“It’s about a three-month process to plant the plant and then harvest and get them out to market,” said Meyers. “For a dispensary to open and not have product for months doesn’t make sense.”
BeLeaf received several dispensary licenses, with plans to open in the Delmar Loop, Cherokee Street, Lafayette Square, Ellisville and St. Peters.
There are roughly 68 dispensaries planned for the St. Louis region, from a former Taco Bell location, to a vacant store front next door to St. Louis Police headquarters, to a former urgent care in Eureka.
John Pennington of New Growth Horizons said they hope to begin planting by October at their cultivation facility in Rock Hill, which means it will likely be 2021 before their dispensaries have product.
Grigatis said although they didn’t get awarded a license, they are excited for the future. They might appeal the state’s decision, but they’re waiting to see why the application was denied. Others across the state are appealing after questioning the process.
“There’s always the future of a next round, recreational eventually, there’s a lot of unknowns," Grigatis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.