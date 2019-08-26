WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The community of Waterloo, Illinois, is rallying together to support each other after Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed in the line of duty Friday. Hopkins was serving a warrant in East St. Louis when he was shot.
READ: East St. Louis man charged in shooting death of ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins
Trooper Hopkins was born and raised in Waterloo and the community is heartbroken over his loss.
“He was a family man,” John Lenhardt said. “He was involved in town and got along with people and he always wanted to make things prosper.”
Many lined the street along City Hall as a procession brought the Trooper’s body to a local funeral home on Monday.
“These guys go to work every day, their loved ones don’t know if they’re coming home,” Sam Kohler said.
Deana Batson is a family friend of the Hopkins. She said she reached out to Trooper Hopkins’ mother during the tragic time and asked what she needed. Batson said her request was prayers for those who were recipients of Nick Hopkins’ organs as he was an organ donor.
“She wants all those to be a success and that’s what Nick would have wanted so if we can all pray for the donors that’s something small, doesn’t cost anything,” Batson said.
Many knew Trooper Hopkins from his youth and remember his great smile.
“It breaks our heart, breaks our heart to leave three little kids like that, it’s just saddening so we’re out here to support him and his family,” Julie Wetzler said.
Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three young children.
Some who came out Monday afternoon didn’t know Trooper Hopkins personally, but wanted to show the law enforcement community they are supported.
Trooper Hopkins' funeral arrangements have been announced and all the services will happen at Waterloo High School. The visitation is Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. and the funeral will happen Sunday at 10 a.m.
A patrol car was parked outside of Waterloo City Hall and served as a growing memorial for the trooper. Countless people dropped off flowers and notes to leave at the site on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.