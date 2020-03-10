ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Multiple people have called into News 4 telling us about the issues they’re facing at polling stations in St. Louis and St. Charles counties on primary day.
Voters have reported issues with a lack of paper ballots and glitches with the electronic voting machines.
We’ve heard multiple complaints at the polling station at Highcroft Elementary School in Chesterfield. A viewer told News 4 the polling station was turning people away.
We’ve also heard about issues at a St. Peters church and Gary Gore Elementary School in Jennings. Other issues have been reported at Affton High School polling place that printers were not working and they were resorting to paper ballots only.
A News 4 viewer told us the St. Louis County Library Natural Bridge Branch hasn't opened yet. Polling stations were supposed to open at 6 a.m.
St. Louis County Board of Elections says they are unaware of any problems and poll workers on instructed to call headquarters immediately. The only problem they have heard about is printer ink but they say those problems have been ironed out.
St. Louis County Board of Elections did say they have had poll workers calling in sick for fear of the coronavirus. They said they would like to have eight poll workers at every station but only have six per polling site.
We're still waiting to hear back from the St. Charles County Board of Elections.
