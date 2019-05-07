(KMOV.com) – In an effort to boost recruitment, Illinois State Police say they are waiving requirements for some applicants who want to become officers.
Trooper Calvin Dye said the agency is down around 500 officers. Around 1,800 people wear the badge for ISP as of June 2018.
Dye said the man stress point for ISP is the patrol division.
“Residents are still safe because the state police still work hand-in-hand with your local and county police departments,” Dye said.
ISP is waiving college requirements for some military combat veterans and giving preference to some prior law enforcement officers to get people to sign up by May 31.
“This is the biggest push I have seen in my 15.5 years for us to get applicants to apply,” Dye said.
Dye said in an effort to compete with neighboring states, ISP offers 80 percent pensions and retirement, and take-home vehicles. The agency also considers people who don’t major in criminal justice.
“We have people who majored in psychology, some who have majored in accounting, etc.,” Dye said.
Troopers who graduated from the academy can start with a $64,000 a year salary. ISP says its salaries are among the top five police salaries in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.