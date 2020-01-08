Springfield, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Troopers with the Illinois State Police rescued an injured bald eagle Wednesday and we able to get it to the state's raptor center.
Troopers in District 9 and the Illinois Conservation Police responded to a report of an injured bald eagle on I-55 at milepost 105.
According to the department's Facebook page, the eagle appeared to have head, wing, and foot injuries.
They were able get the eagle into a cage and transported it to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur where it’s expected to make a full recovery.
