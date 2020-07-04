COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois State Police (ISP) trooper was fired after being charged with possession of psychedelics.
Officials with ISP said Nolan Morgan, who is assigned the Collinsville district, was arrested on Friday, one day after officers found 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms at his home.
The 40-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $150,000 and he is currently being held at the Bond County Jail.
Morgan was assigned to District 11 in Collinsville in June, 2018. He was fired from ISP after the charges.
