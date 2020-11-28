(KMOV.com) - Illinois State Police (ISP) says they will be conducting patrols at night in Madison and St. Clair County in the month of December.
ISP made the announcement Saturday night. The agency says troopers will be watching for those driving unsafely, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving under the influence or drivers who are not properly buckled up.
Officials say alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in almost 40 percent of fatal crashes in the state.
Both ISP and Missouri Highway Patrol have increased patrols during Thanksgiving weekend.
