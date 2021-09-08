O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert for a 14-year-old girl.
Karah Barnett was last seen at 202 Jefferson Street in O’Fallon, Illinois on Sept. 7 around 5:30 p.m. Authorities said she walked away from the home and has a condition that places her in danger.
Barnett was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light-colored jeans with holes. She has braces, glasses, five ear piercings and a tattoo on her left forearm.
Anyone with information regarding Barnett’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at (618) 624-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.