BREESE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police are asking for assistance finding a 79-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.
Charles Koerkenmeier, who is 5'8 and 130 pounds, was last seen on Main Street in Breese just after noon on November 11.
He wearing a tan Ford jacket, plaid flannel shirt, black dress pants, and black shoes and was driving a white 2007 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck with Illinois license plate 89476B.
Koerkenmeier has a medical condition that places him in danger and he has a coloscopy bag.
